Tickets on sale for Safe Embrace annual fundraiser, the Trees and Lights Gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is domestic violence awareness month, but at Safe Embrace, they help victims of domestic abuse 365 days a year.

Leslie Berg, bilingual legal advocate, and Afshan West, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the advocacy resources available for individuals as well as their upcoming fundraiser.

The Trees and Lights Gala takes place Saturday, November 18 at 5 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort. The formal attire event supports the work that Safe Embrace does all year round.

How the Event Works:

1. Individuals, businesses, and groups fill out the Donor Commitment Form to design and donate a tree, wreath, stocking and/or prize to Safe Embrace for the gala. Email the completed form to info@safembrace.org.

2. Following the requirements outlined in this guide, individuals and groups will begin planning the design of their tree, wreath, stocking, and/or gift basket.

3. Groups then begin gathering up the materials that they will need –and challenge others to enter the decorator competition! Note: Creativity, recycling/upcycling, and handmade items are 100% encouraged!

4. On the day before the gala design crews will gather at the Grand Sierra Resort Casino with everything needed to set up their displays. Safe Embrace will place a sign near the trees to give credit to the group or individual donors that donated and decorated it.

If you are donating a wreath, gift basket, or auction/raffle prize, you may drop off your item at the Safe Embrace Office any time before Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

All the information about getting involved, sponsoring the event, donating auction/raffle items and purchasing tickets can be found online. You can also follow Safe Embrace on Facebook and Instagram.

