Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Aside from some smoke and haze from prescribed burns, the big weather story is the heat. Abnormally warm temperatures will tie or set records Thursday and Friday in many spots. A trough of low pressure will then bring cooler, breezy weather for the weekend, with possible showers Sunday into Monday. A second cold front could bring another round in the middle of next week. Stay tuned! -Jeff

