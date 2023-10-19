Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Aside from some smoke and haze from prescribed burns, the big weather story is the heat. Abnormally warm temperatures will tie or set records Thursday and Friday in many spots. A trough of low pressure will then bring cooler, breezy weather for the weekend, with possible showers Sunday into Monday. A second cold front could bring another round in the middle of next week. Stay tuned! -Jeff

