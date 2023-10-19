Sparks Police looking for missing elderly woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman.

They say 80-year-old Mable Wheeler was last seen at her residence in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue in Sparks around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Wheeler suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and requires medications as well.

She is believed to have walked away from her residence wearing unknown clothing. You are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department if you have any information.

