Sparks Police looking for missing elderly woman

Wheeler was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday at around 8:00 a.m.
Wheeler was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday at around 8:00 a.m.(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman.

They say 80-year-old Mable Wheeler was last seen at her residence in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue in Sparks around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Wheeler suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and requires medications as well.

She is believed to have walked away from her residence wearing unknown clothing. You are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department if you have any information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

Douglas County Board of County Commissioners to vote on ban or expansion of VHRs.
Ban or Expand? Douglas County Board of Commissioners to address Tahoe vacation home rentals
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Experts are warning Nevadans of latent home damage from heat.
Experts warn Nevadans of hidden home damage from heat
This is a screenshot of Motel 6 security video showing Ronal Zendejas holding a chain saw and...
DA’s office says 2020 officer-involved shooting of man in Sparks was justified