Open for Business: From home baking to storefront shop, Wheatberry Baking Company is taking off

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stephanie Murdock, owner of Wheatberry Baking Company, first appeared on Morning Break July 2022. Back then she was about six months away from transitioning her business from farmer’s markets to a bonefide store front.

Now that bakery is fully open and so Murdock stopped by Morning Break again to let folks know where they can pick up some delicious sweet treats and place custom orders for any all events and holiday parties.

Wheatberry Baking Company is located at 7499 Longley Lane Suite B in Reno. Click here to view its website and menu. You can also follow Stephanie Murdock’s company on Facebook and Instagram.

