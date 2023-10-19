Horse rescue group looking for volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bands of wild horses have set up camp at Washoe Lake State Park wetlands. These days they are a great tourist attraction where people can enjoy their beauty and interaction.

But sometimes these horses and other wild horses in Northern Nevada can run into trouble.

They may hurt themselves, get hurt by another horse, or with recent development get themselves in unfamiliar territory.

“I think the most rewarding was one night at Tesla at USA Parkway we had a foal in a six-foot ditch,” says Bob Holleman. “Separated from its mother and the herd.” Holleman is a volunteer with Least Resistance Training Concepts.

The group, which has been around since 1999 is specially trained to respond to wild horse rescues. But they’ve also helped with domestic animals as well in times of crisis.

At the Tamarack Fire LRTC helped a homeowner with burros during the evacuation.

As the area continues to grow, the group knows their services are going to be more crucial.

“We are in fire in a high fire danger area,” says Tracy Wilson, Board Member with LRTC. “So, we also get calls for fire evacuations, flood evacuations, especially with the crazy weather we have been having.”

Recently LRTC shared the rescue of a horse in Gerlach caught in a cattle guard. Another horse in Washoe Valley had to have a nail removed from its foot.

The group is asking for volunteers who can devote time to this unique training, and be available when a call comes in. Typically, it won’t be 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

But Holleman says it could end up being some very rewarding work.

“It is for the horses,” he says.

