Experts warns Nevadans of hidden home damage from heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a scorching summer and unusually hot fall, experts are warning Nevadans of latent home damage from heat.

Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, founder of Servicemaster Restoration by Zaba, cautions homeowners that hidden damages that might have occurred during the summer could cost a minimum of $7,000. Rodriguez-Zaba stresses the importance of being proactive. By recognizing and tackling these issues early, homeowners can ensure the durability and comfort of their homes.

Roof Leaks: Overheated roofing, especially asphalt shingles, become fragile and can crack, increasing the possibility of leaks during rainy seasons.

Gutter Clogs: Warped or sagged gutters due to the intense heat can intensify clogging problems and hinder proper drainage.

Drafts: Heat can distort wooden window and door frames, leading to gaps and subsequent drafts as temperatures drop.

Driveway and Walkway Cracks: Thermal expansion and contraction from heat fluctuations can induce cracking in concrete or asphalt surfaces.

Tree and Limb Breakage: Sustained high temperatures weaken trees, making them susceptible to disease and branch breakage.

Chimney Concerns: Masonry materials’ frequent expansion and contraction due to temperature changes can result in chimney cracks or damage.

Deteriorating Siding or Paint: Prolonged sun exposure can cause fading and damage to exterior paint and siding.

Deck and Patio Challenges: Like driveways, decks and patios face potential damage from the repeated expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes.

Foundation Concerns: Extreme heat can dry out soil surrounding foundations, leading to potential shifts or cracks.

Mold and Mildew: Heavy air conditioner use can cause condensation, fostering mold and mildew growth.

Rodriguez-Zaba points out that while damage on the inside of the home is easier to see, it’s the roof that needs the most attention.

“Heat damages roof shingles. They can crack, they become very fragile,” Zaba says.

With record-breaking temperatures every year Rodriguez-Zaba suggests getting your roof checked once a year. One such roofer is Joe Snider, owner of Joe’s Roofing.

“Right now, I’m racing against the storm, I’m racing against winter,” says Snider.

Snider says that he’s currently repairing five to seven homes a week due to heat damage. He explains that 30 years ago, half of the roofs in Reno were built with a material called “30 pound felt paper,” which goes under the tiles on a roof. This particular underlayment can’t hold up past 30 years with the extreme heat we’ve seen over the last five years. Now, many are cracking and creating holes, which leads to leaks in the home.

However, Snider explains that roofs built with ‘air flow vents’ can help decrease heat damage. For an average home in the summer, Snider says an attic can get up to 147 degrees, adding stress to shingles. A home with air flow can drop the temperature of an attic by 58 degrees.

Snider also suggests getting your roof checked once a year as a new roof can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $60,000.

