Eastbound traffic on Dayton Valley Road restricted for water leak repair

Restrictions on Dayton Valley road due to a water main leak.
Restrictions on Dayton Valley road due to a water main leak.(Lyon County)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Eastbound traffic on Dayton Valley Road in Dayton will be limited as the Lyon County Utilities Department fixes a water main leak.

The Lyon County Roads Department placed temporary lane restrictions for eastbound traffic from Lakes Boulevard to Hillcrest Circle.

Lyon County expects the delays will last several hours.

