Eastbound traffic on Dayton Valley Road restricted for water leak repair

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Eastbound traffic on Dayton Valley Road in Dayton will be limited as the Lyon County Utilities Department fixes a water main leak.

The Lyon County Roads Department placed temporary lane restrictions for eastbound traffic from Lakes Boulevard to Hillcrest Circle.

Lyon County expects the delays will last several hours.

Click here for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyNV

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.