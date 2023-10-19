Crash in Churchill County kills 2

Car Crash
Car Crash(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Fallon resulted in the deaths of two people earlier this week.

On Oct. 16, at around 10:00 a.m., Nevada State Police responded to U.S. 50 on the outskirts of Fallon for reports of a crash.

Investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol found that a 2006 Pontiac sedan was driving eastbound on Casey Road approaching the intersection of Mclean Road approaching the intersection of Casey.

The Pontiac failed to stop at the stop sign on Casey Road and entered into the path of a semi-truck. The semi-truck struck the Pontiac, which was pushed into a water canal.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 73-year-old Sheryl Evans of Fallon, as well as the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Jenkins of Fallon, were pronounced dead on scene.

