Carson City students participate in earthquake drill one day after Reno quake

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City participated in an earthquake drill Thursday, just one day after a magnitude 3.67 earthquake rocked the Reno area.

While there was no seismic activity in the Carson City area Thursday morning, the kids participated in the drill as part of the Great Nevada ShakeOut, an annual statewide earthquake and evacuation drill to show students and educators how to prepare for an earthquake.

While Wednesday’s quake did not cause any significant damage, the Carson City School District says drills like this are still important.

“Communities often have warning of natural disasters, such as tornadoes, fire, floods and the like) however, earthquakes strike suddenly and without warning,” said Ann Cyr, risk manager for the Carson City School District. “It is important that our school communities and families are prepared by taking steps to create a shelter-in-place kit.”

