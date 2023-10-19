The Britt’s Wicked Manor to appear on ABC’s Great Halloween Fright Fight Season 2

A haunted house in Reno will premiere on ABC's Halloween Special.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Halloween spooky season is in full swing and decorations are popping up around town. A haunted house in Reno, nationally recognized as Britt’s Wicked Manor, is set to premiere on ABC’s Great Halloween Fright Fight for Season 2.

This will be the first time the Britt’s unique decorations will be a part of ABC’s Halloween series but the passion to haunt stems back to 2009. “If you look at how we started versus where we are now you would fall over,” said the father, Sam Britt, as he reminisced the growth of the Manor. “I don’t remember all of it but it was just some blow-ups and spiders jumping out,” added Max Britt, the son.

This year’s haunt took two months to construct. Even though there were countless hours dedicated to the presentation, the recognition was a shock. “Oh wow! I mean that was pretty crazy,” said the mom, Amber Britt. “We are just a suburban family in small town Reno, well not so small now.”

You can watch episode 1 of Season 2 on October 22nd at 7 p.m. PST and episode 2 on October 29th on KOLO 8.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

