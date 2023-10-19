Ban or Expand? Douglas County Board of Commissioners to address Tahoe vacation home rentals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Concerns over Tahoe vacation home rentals in Douglas County has earned the attention of the county board. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will address complaints from several voters who have filed a petition to ban vacation home rentals.

The ballot initiative would phase out vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township area over the next three years. The board will consider the financial impact if the vacation home rentals were to be phased out. Data shows that the county would lose more than $2 million dollars, not including the hit to tourism spending.

According to the petitions submitted to the board, some people believe the vacation home rentals benefit small businesses, boost the local economy and increase diversity. The Tahoe Chambers released a letter to the board, explaining the value of expanding and building a Tahoe Blue Center for family-oriented events and youth sports.

Other county residents support the ban due to an increase in traffic that presents a danger to children and livestock.

If the petition passes, VHRs would be allowed in both the Tahoe and East Fork townships but they would be restricted to mixed-use and commercially zoned areas only.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Offices. This item is expected to be addressed and voted on at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to join.

