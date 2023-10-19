Ban or Expand? Douglas County Board of Commissioners to address Tahoe vacation home rentals

Douglas County Board of County Commissioners to vote on ban or expansion of VHRs.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Concerns over Tahoe vacation home rentals in Douglas County has earned the attention of the county board. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will address complaints from several voters who have filed a petition to ban vacation home rentals.

The ballot initiative would phase out vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township area over the next three years. The board will consider the financial impact if the vacation home rentals were to be phased out. Data shows that the county would lose more than $2 million dollars, not including the hit to tourism spending.

According to the petitions submitted to the board, some people believe the vacation home rentals benefit small businesses, boost the local economy and increase diversity. The Tahoe Chambers released a letter to the board, explaining the value of expanding and building a Tahoe Blue Center for family-oriented events and youth sports.

Other county residents support the ban due to an increase in traffic that presents a danger to children and livestock.

If the petition passes, VHRs would be allowed in both the Tahoe and East Fork townships but they would be restricted to mixed-use and commercially zoned areas only.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Offices. This item is expected to be addressed and voted on at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to join.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

Wheeler was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday at around 8:00 a.m.
Sparks Police looking for missing elderly woman
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Experts are warning Nevadans of latent home damage from heat.
Experts warn Nevadans of hidden home damage from heat
This is a screenshot of Motel 6 security video showing Ronal Zendejas holding a chain saw and...
DA’s office says 2020 officer-involved shooting of man in Sparks was justified