Arts and Culture Alpine County hosts Art in the Park in Markleeville

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We may not have reached Halloween yet, but local artists are already preparing for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Many of them from Alpine and El Dorado counties are making their ways to Markleeville to set up their maker-spaces in Markleeville this weekend.

January Riddle, board member with the newly formed organization, Arts and Culture Alpine County (ACAC), stopped by Morning Break to share the details of the non-profit’s inaugural event.

Art in the Park takes place at Library Park (270 Laramie Street, Markleeville, Calif.) Saturday, Oct. 21 and will feature a host of local area artists who will show and sell from 1-4 p.m. Folks browsing the show will find Native American beaded jewelry and ceramics, hand dyed fabric scarves and infant clothing, oil paintings, crystal window hangings and jewelry, crafted fabric bowls, originally drawn children’s books and a plethora of unique one-of-a-kind items.

The Markleeville Library Players musical group will also perform a variety of foot tapping tunes.

Click here for more information about ACAC. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

National Championship Air Races logo.
6 cities announced as possible homes for Air Races
Alex Falcone, Comedian
Alex Falcone and Paige Weldon bring “Our Parents Live Here” stand-up comedy tour to Reno Improv
Alex Falcone, Comedian
Comedian Alex Falcone
Now through November 17 the McKinney Vento Student in Transition Program is collecting new...
Winter Coat Drive in Carson City
Safe Embrace Trees and Lights Gala Preview
Tickets on sale for Safe Embrace annual fundraiser, the Trees and Lights Gala