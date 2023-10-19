Arts and Culture Alpine County hosts Art in the Park in Markleeville

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We may not have reached Halloween yet, but local artists are already preparing for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Many of them from Alpine and El Dorado counties are making their ways to Markleeville to set up their maker-spaces in Markleeville this weekend.

January Riddle, board member with the newly formed organization, Arts and Culture Alpine County (ACAC), stopped by Morning Break to share the details of the non-profit’s inaugural event.

Art in the Park takes place at Library Park (270 Laramie Street, Markleeville, Calif.) Saturday, Oct. 21 and will feature a host of local area artists who will show and sell from 1-4 p.m. Folks browsing the show will find Native American beaded jewelry and ceramics, hand dyed fabric scarves and infant clothing, oil paintings, crystal window hangings and jewelry, crafted fabric bowls, originally drawn children’s books and a plethora of unique one-of-a-kind items.

The Markleeville Library Players musical group will also perform a variety of foot tapping tunes.

