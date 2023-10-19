Alex Falcone and Paige Weldon bring “Our Parents Live Here” stand-up comedy tour to Reno Improv

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Falcone and Paige Weldon are Los Angeles comedians who have created a stand-up comedy tour specifically for fans in Reno.

Falcone stopped by Morning Break to talk about their show, “Our Parents Live Here Tour,” which takes place at Reno Improv (695 Willow Street, Reno) Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Per their event website, “Reno-born comedian Alex Falcone (The Late Show, Portlandia) and Paige Weldon (The Late Late Show, Comedy Central’s Corporate) are in town for one night only and they’re putting on a show like you’ve never seen (unless you’ve seen them both perform standup on the same show in which case, just like the one you’ve seen before but with new material).”

Click here for tickets and more information about the show. You can also follow Alex Falcone on Tik Tok.

