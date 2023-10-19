Alex Falcone and Paige Weldon bring “Our Parents Live Here” stand-up comedy tour to Reno Improv

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Falcone and Paige Weldon are Los Angeles comedians who have created a stand-up comedy tour specifically for fans in Reno.

Falcone stopped by Morning Break to talk about their show, “Our Parents Live Here Tour,” which takes place at Reno Improv (695 Willow Street, Reno) Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Per their event website, “Reno-born comedian Alex Falcone (The Late Show, Portlandia) and Paige Weldon (The Late Late Show, Comedy Central’s Corporate) are in town for one night only and they’re putting on a show like you’ve never seen (unless you’ve seen them both perform standup on the same show in which case, just like the one you’ve seen before but with new material).”

Click here for tickets and more information about the show. You can also follow Alex Falcone on Tik Tok.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

National Championship Air Races logo.
6 cities announced as possible homes for Air Races
Alex Falcone, Comedian
Comedian Alex Falcone
Now through November 17 the McKinney Vento Student in Transition Program is collecting new...
Winter Coat Drive in Carson City
Safe Embrace Trees and Lights Gala Preview
Tickets on sale for Safe Embrace annual fundraiser, the Trees and Lights Gala