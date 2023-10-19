6 cities announced as possible homes for Air Races

National Championship Air Races logo.
National Championship Air Races logo.(Reno National Championship Air Races)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Six cities across the nation have been announced as finalists to host the Air Races.

2023 was the last year of the Reno Air Races being held locally.

Those six cities are as follows:

  • Casper, Wyoming
  • Pueblo, Colorado
  • Thermal, California
  • Buckeye, Arizona
  • Roswell, New Mexico
  • Wendover, Utah

“Seeing the interest to host the National Championship Air Races at each of these unique venues gives me great hope for the future of air racing,” said Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the board for the Reno Air Racing Association. “We’re looking for our next home, somewhere we can celebrate many more anniversaries, so we’ve assembled an expert committee that is putting an extreme amount of care and diligence into choosing our next location.”

