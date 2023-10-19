6 cities announced as possible homes for Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Six cities across the nation have been announced as finalists to host the Air Races.

2023 was the last year of the Reno Air Races being held locally.

Those six cities are as follows:

Casper, Wyoming

Pueblo, Colorado

Thermal, California

Buckeye, Arizona

Roswell, New Mexico

Wendover, Utah

“Seeing the interest to host the National Championship Air Races at each of these unique venues gives me great hope for the future of air racing,” said Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the board for the Reno Air Racing Association. “We’re looking for our next home, somewhere we can celebrate many more anniversaries, so we’ve assembled an expert committee that is putting an extreme amount of care and diligence into choosing our next location.”

