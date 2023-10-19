37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man with 37 felony convictions has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case against Stephen Bartlett began in October of 2010 when officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to a call of a fraudulent sale at Western Nevada Supply that happened earlier that month.

Bartlett, using a false name, said he had placed an order for nearly $9,000 worth of copper pipe on behalf of the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. He arrived in a rental truck and took the copper from the business.

During a police investigation, it was discovered that he had been an inmate at Stewart Conservation Center and had been reported missing on Oct. 1. He was later found two weeks later in southern California and was extradited back to Nevada.

After he served time for his escape charge, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office received Bartlett’s grand larceny case related to a theft at Western Nevada Supply in 2013. He pleaded guilty to that charge in May 2014 and was to be sentenced in September 2014.

However, Bartlett failed to appear after having been previously released from custody despite the objections of the DA’s office.

A search for Bartlett was launched and he was found back in California, where it was found he robbed 10 banks and was captured after leading law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit.

He has spent the last 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to five counts of bank robbery, and was then extradited back to Washoe County.

Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron argued Bartlett’s extensive criminal history justified his sentence.

