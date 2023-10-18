Vegas police officer sentenced to 12 years for casino robberies

Caleb Mitchell Rogers
Caleb Mitchell Rogers(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for committing three casino robberies.

33-year-old Caleb Mitchell Rogers will serve three years probation following his release after he stole around $164,000 from the casinos he robbed. He was convicted in July of three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The court found Rogers stole around $73,810 from a casino in west Las Vegas on Nov. 12, 2021. Then, on Jan. 6, 2022, he robbed a casino in north Las Vegas of around $11,500. To commit these robberies, Rogers would walk directly to the cashier’s cage and demand money from the cashier stationed there.

His third robbery occurred around a month later on Feb. 27, 2022, in which he ran toward two casino employees in the sportsbook area of a Las Vegas casino and yelled “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!”, before climbing over the counter, shoving one of the employees to the floor and taking around $78,898.

Rogers fled when employees triggered an alarm, running towards the parking garage before a security guard tackled him. During the ensuing scuffle, Rogers drew a .357 revolver and threatened to shoot the guard.

Security officers were able to disarm Rogers and restrain him until officers with the LVMPD arrived and arrested him. Officers checked the serial number of Rogers’ revolver and discovered it belonged to the LVMPD.

