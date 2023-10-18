Rollover crash near Donner Rest Area claims the life of 85-year-old woman

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A rollover crash near the Donner Rest Area claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman from Sacramento, California.

California Highway Patrol says that on Wednesday, at around 4:22 a.m. the woman was driving her car, a 2003 GMC pickup, on eastbound I-80.

For reasons still unknown, the truck left the highway on the north side of eastbound I-80, overturned and ejected the driver. The woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs were not a contributing factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

