The Road Ahead: 4th Woodland Roundabout

SPONSORED: A new roundabout is up and running at the intersection of 4th Street and Woodland Avenue. The project also made improvements at 4th Street and Mesa Park Drive. The top priority of this project was to reduce crashes and improve safety for all users of the road. There have been some severe crashes through this stretch of 4th Street because high-speed traffic created challenges for drivers to pull onto the street from Woodland Avenue and Mesa Park Road. Studies show that roundabouts reduce crashes by 30 percent. The crashes that do happen are typically less severe because traffic slows down as it approaches the roundabout. There are fewer instances of head-on and t-bone crashes at roundabouts.

The project includes improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists by installing sidewalks, crosswalks and bike paths. Many cyclists use 4th Street and they have already responded with positive feedback, now that the project is finished.

Snow and rain, earlier in the year did delay the project and there were some unexpected challenges during construction but the project was successful. 500 feet of Mesa Park Road was closed for public safety during construction, especially as crews built the retaining wall below the road.

