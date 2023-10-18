Reno man arrested; allegedly had 1,600 child porn images

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities arrested a Reno man Tuesday after allegedly finding 1,600 child pornography images in his possession.

George B. Redmon, 47, was booked on 17 counts of child pornography possession.

The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation made the arrest.

Those units and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation into Redmon a year ago.

That investigation culminated in Redmon’s arrest.

The RSONU was formed in 1998 as required by federal law. It supervises about 1,400 registered sex offenders within the boundaries of Washoe County.

The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit can be reached at 775-325-6483.

