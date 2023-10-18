President Brian Sandoval delivers his third State of the University address

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, Brian Sandoval delivered his third State of the University address as UNR’s President.

Sandoval took a look back at the previous 150 years while dreaming of what the school could become for the next 150 stating that the “history hasn’t stopped.”

“I firmly believe that 150 years of making history isn’t a final destination, it’s an inspiring preamble to what we do today, and what great things we will do in the future,” Sandoval said.

The speech began with UNR’s current standings amongst other universities both nationally and internationally, which are as follows:

- The U.S. News and World report 2024 best colleges rankings listed the university 195th among “national universities,’ up from 263 last year.

- The university was also ranked 106 among “top public schools.”

- The New York times college access index rankings listed the university as 48 among the 286 colleges ranked.

- The Wall Street Journal college plus rankings 2024 has the university ranked 209 Out of 400 institutions listed.

- The Washington Monthly 2023 national university ranked 204 out of 442 institutions listed.

-“Webometrics” which ranks universities worldwide listed UNR 128th out of the more than 3,180 universities in the United States.

Sandoval was very proud of how far the university has come but harped on goals he would still like to meet to cater to the needs of an increasingly diverse student body.

“I am also pleased to report that we have just enrolled our largest Hispanic/Latinx class, which puts us on the cusp of reaching the 25% threshold of being eligible to apply to become a Hispanic-serving institution,” Sandoval said.

Hannah Alquiza, the Vice President of the Associated Students at UNR ( ASUN ) explains that she appreciates the initiatives that are happening to support students. Especially by not shying away from tough conversations as Sandoval mentioned the ongoing Title IX concerns. The open dialogue helps her feel like students are in the forefront and helping run the university as well, saying that joining UNR was the best decision she made.

“All the efforts towards restructuring Title IX, and the new director of Title IX, reassures us that things are in motion to support our students, and students struggling with things pertaining to Title IX,” Alquiza said.

The recent case filed by Feifei Fan, University of Nevada, Reno engineering professor, against UNR for alleged sexual abuse from from Yanyao Jiang, a fellow mechanical engineering professor, is the most recent incident to come to light. Sandoval states he is fully aware of the concerns and promises he is increasing resources to enhance the visibility, awareness, and effectiveness of the office.

“We have retained an outside entity who specializes in Title IX to review the operations of the office and to make recommendations to ensure it is using best practices,” said Sandoval.

