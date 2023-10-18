Open burn season to begin in Carson City this weekend

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fall 2023 Open Burn season is set to begin this weekend in Carson City.

Open burning will be allowed from Saturday through Dec. 17, depending on permit status and weather conditions.

The period provides residents the opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. The Carson City Fire Department will be requiring a burn permit for those taking part in the open burn period.

Permits will be made available starting Friday and can be obtained online here. Click on the notice for “Open Burn”, which will take you to a form you will need to print and have on your person when burning.

Permits will no longer be available on a walk-in basis.

