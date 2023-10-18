Michael’s Reno Powersports hosting e-bike demo day event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael’s Reno Powersports has partnered with Husqvarna and Gas Gas to host an e-bike demo day at Sky Tavern (21130 Sky Tavern Road, Reno).

General manager, Maya Keller, and marketing director, Chris Gill, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to this event on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Michael’s Reno Powersports on Facebook and Instagram.

