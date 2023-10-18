Locals and visitors invited to take part in Sustainability Day in North Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe is celebrating Sustainability Day Wednesday, Oct. 25!

Andy Chapman, President and CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to chat about what locals can do to help our area stay beautiful for years to come.

There are three main ways that folks can take part, including the Lake Tahoe Traveler Responsibility Pledge.

Explore the area with TART Connect: North Lake Tahoe has adopted an innovative transportation solution, TART (Tahoe Area Regional Transit) Connect, which is revolutionizing eco-friendly travel. TART Connect is a comprehensive transportation plan aimed at reducing traffic congestion and emissions in the Lake Tahoe area. By opting for TART Connect, visitors will be improving public transportation options and promoting eco-friendly alternatives, while working to alleviate the negative impacts of over-tourism. Take the Traveler Responsibility Pledge: North Lake Tahoe is fostering a sense of responsibility among travelers by encouraging them to sign the Destination Stewardship Pledge. This pledge is not only symbolic but also signifies a commitment from tourists to protect the region’s natural treasures. It’s a unique angle that exemplifies the power of collective action in safeguarding the environment. Get involved with Local Organizations: There’s power in numbers, and act of service counts. Clean Up the Lake and the League to Save Lake Tahoe are just two organizations that host frequent lake clean ups. By getting involved with community organizations, we’re able to make a positive impact on our community.

You can learn more about Travel North Lake Tahoe online

