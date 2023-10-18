Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas, records show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders player Chandler Jones has been arrested again in Las Vegas for the second time in two weeks, records show.

According to booking logs from the Clark County Detention Center, Jones was arrested on Tuesday for violating a domestic violence protection order.

The Tuesday arrest comes following the defensive end’s previous arrest on Sept. 29 in which Jones was also taken into custody for violating a protective order against him.

Jones, 33, had not yet played in a regular season game for the Raiders in 2023. The team released him two days after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.