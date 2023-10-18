Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas, records show

Chandler Jones, 33
Chandler Jones, 33(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders player Chandler Jones has been arrested again in Las Vegas for the second time in two weeks, records show.

According to booking logs from the Clark County Detention Center, Jones was arrested on Tuesday for violating a domestic violence protection order.

The Tuesday arrest comes following the defensive end’s previous arrest on Sept. 29 in which Jones was also taken into custody for violating a protective order against him.

Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones allegedly committed multiple violations of protective order, police say

Jones, 33, had not yet played in a regular season game for the Raiders in 2023. The team released him two days after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Police responded to this case at the Motel 8 on E. Fourth St. on Friday, October 13th.
Mother in custody for allegedly killing her son, father gives his reaction

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP...
Rosen introduces resolution demanding release of hostages taken by Hamas
Caleb Mitchell Rogers
Vegas police officer sentenced to 12 years for casino robberies
KOLO News Now at 3
"LOVE SHOULD BE SWEET" CAMPAIGN
CHA Mobile Dental Clinic