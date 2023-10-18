DA’s office determines 2020 officer involved shooting of Sparks man was justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the 2020 officer involved shooting of 36-year-old Ronal Zendejas of Sparks was justified.

In a 42-page report, the DA’s office says that on May 4, 2020, around 8:00 p.m., Zendejas entered the office of the Motel 6 located at 2405 Victorian Avenue in Sparks and rented a room for a night.

For reasons unknown, his demeanor was rude and aggressive, and the front desk manager believed Zendejas was drunk. After renting the room, Zendejas punched the plexiglass separating the lobby and employee area, then punched the office window and then left.

Shortly afterwards, he returned to the office angrier than he was before but left.

The report then says minutes later, Zendejas returned, following the general manager into his office armed with a running chainsaw. The GM retreated behind the counter, and Zendejas used the chainsaw to cut through the swinging half-door of the desk.

The front desk manager hid in the employee bathroom, while the GM fled to his apartment that was connected to the office. Zendejas, still armed with the chainsaw, then entered the employee area.

Zendejas left the office then went to his room, made contact with the occupant who was still there, then swung the chainsaw towards him, causing him to flee, and cutting the door and door handle.

Two 911 calls were placed at around 8:00 p.m. and officers with the Sparks Police Department responded. When officers arrived, people on-scene pointed out Zendejas, who was sitting in his blue Honda Accord parked in the parking lot of the Motel 6.

The officers confronted Zendejas and demanded he stop and show his hands. Zendejas ignored the commands and rapidly reversed the car and drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

As he fled, Zendejas drove across all travel lanes of Victorian Avenue, over a curb, struck a metal street sign, and stopped on landscaping rocks.

The two officers who initially arrived on scene chased after Zendejas, who again refused to comply. Instead, Zendejas reversed his car and struck a police cruiser before rear-ending into the wall of a nearby car wash.

The two officers continued to chase after Zendejas, who continued to flee at a high rate of speed after rear-ending the car wash. The officers responded by firing their handguns towards Zendejas, as they believed him to be a danger to them and the public at large.

Zendejas’ car drove into a parking lot next to a smog shop and crashed front-end into a wall. Additional officers then arrived, approached the car, and removed Zendejas, who had been shot multiple times, from the car.

He subsequently died.

