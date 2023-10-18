Cost of raising children projected to increase by over $26,000

By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that the average expenses of raising a child were over $280,000.

Since then, the Brookings Institution has estimated that since the federal reserve increased interest rates, the total expenditure on raising a child will increase by over $26,000.

In Northern Nevada, as costs are rising for basic needs like food and gas, but also childcare.

Cristal Roldan, Resource and Referral Navigator for The Children’s Cabinet here in Northern Nevada says:

“It is affecting families; we have lots of families call for help and resources with helping pay for sports or gas cards or food. For childcare it’s tremendous we get a lot of families that can’t afford childcare, but they need to be able to work,” says Roldan.

According to organization Childcare Aware, it costs over $13,000 a year for infant care in Nevada… and over $12,000 for toddler care.

“For an infant it costs about $13,420 and for a licensed center for up to four years old it costs about $11,000 for a licensed family which is a licensed family home childcare it is costing $10,000,” says Roldan.

There are organizations trying to help, The Children’s Cabinet has resources that may be able to help:

“We have a food bank, we have case management resource and referral, we have the subsidy, like I said, wonderful program that support the communities,” says Roldan.

