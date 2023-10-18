Come on out to the Grand Sierra Resort for the 9th annual Beer and Chili Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a party at the Grand Sierra Resort this Saturday when “tasty cold beers and live music meet spicy hot bowls of chili.” Don your comfy pants, grab your best buds and head on over to the Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival.

Miguel Reyes, assistant executive chef, Kiefer Drew, sous chef, stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to come on out to the pool area at the GSR on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-6 p.m. Event is for guests 21+ years of age only.

Guests will be able to savor beer tastings from dozens of local, regional and national craft breweries, as well as slurp your way through delicious chili samples and other menu specialties from local restaurants. You can even vote for your favorite chili to take home the People’s Choice prize.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

To purchase your tickets and see the full music line-up, click here.

