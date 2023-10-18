BLM offering public tours of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is offering the public an opportunity to tour the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon.

Two public tours will take place on Oct. 27, each starting at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and lasting two hours. Up to 20 people will be accommodated.

Those attending the tours will have the chance to view wild horses gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. You can register for either tour by calling BLM at 775-475-2222.

“Wild horses and burros have long been important American icons and living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the American west. The BLM is responsible for managing and maintaining healthy wild horse and burro populations on public lands and providing humane care and treatment to animals removed from public lands which are temporarily held in off-range corral facilities pending final disposition to adoption or sale events, or to off-range pastures. I encourage all who are interested to sign up for this public tour to see the facility, animals and the care that is provided for them,” stated John Neill, Wild Horse and Burro Facility Operations Manager.

Attendees will be taken by wagon around the facility to view the animals and learn more about the facility. Photography is welcome.

The corral cares for up to 7,600 wild horses or burros and encompasses 320 acres of land approximately 90 minutes outside of Reno.

