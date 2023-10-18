Agencies join forces to crack down on illegal street racing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The issue of illegal street racing in east Reno has been a problem for years, but as we saw this past weekend, police are making a point to crack down on it.

“Typically, we see large gatherings in parking lots that are vacant,” said Trooper Andrew Granata of Nevada State Police. “They plan to hit an intersection and block it with people. They want to showcase their vehicles limitations in very unsafe ways.”

Multiple people were arrested this past weekend, and it wasn’t just the Reno Police handling it. Sparks Police and state troopers helped as well in their efforts to enforce what they call a “zero tolerance policy” that will result in spectators being arrested as well as drivers.

Last summer we saw a streak of side shows at intersections across town. They were promoted on social media and featured mostly out of state participants. Police say that what we saw this past weekend was more of the traditional street racing we have seen over the years made up primarily of locals.

“Its not uncommon to see about 100 people involved in these,” explained Officer Stephen Greenlee of RPD. “We have seen a decline in sideshows after our enforcement efforts last summer and now its back to more of the regular street races we have seen in the past.”

For those getting caught taking part in these races, their punishments won’t end with the legal system. Police say their cars will be subject to review the following year with the DMV as to whether they can be registered again.

