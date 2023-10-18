Agencies join forces to crack down on illegal street racing in Reno

A 2019 street race on Edison way featuring 3 cars
A 2019 street race on Edison way featuring 3 cars(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The issue of illegal street racing in east Reno has been a problem for years, but as we saw this past weekend, police are making a point to crack down on it.

“Typically, we see large gatherings in parking lots that are vacant,” said Trooper Andrew Granata of Nevada State Police. “They plan to hit an intersection and block it with people. They want to showcase their vehicles limitations in very unsafe ways.”

Multiple people were arrested this past weekend, and it wasn’t just the Reno Police handling it. Sparks Police and state troopers helped as well in their efforts to enforce what they call a “zero tolerance policy” that will result in spectators being arrested as well as drivers.

Last summer we saw a streak of side shows at intersections across town. They were promoted on social media and featured mostly out of state participants. Police say that what we saw this past weekend was more of the traditional street racing we have seen over the years made up primarily of locals.

“Its not uncommon to see about 100 people involved in these,” explained Officer Stephen Greenlee of RPD. “We have seen a decline in sideshows after our enforcement efforts last summer and now its back to more of the regular street races we have seen in the past.”

For those getting caught taking part in these races, their punishments won’t end with the legal system. Police say their cars will be subject to review the following year with the DMV as to whether they can be registered again.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Protesters gather in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Protestors crash groundbreaking ceremony at UNR

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Student teacher ratios, attrition, all influence the nursing shortage
Nurse administering care to patient
Student teacher ratios, attrition, all influence the nursing shortage
KOLO Special Edition 10/16
ansonia laws folo