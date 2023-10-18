1 hospitalized after veering off Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car veered off of Mt. Rose Highway Wednesday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the car went off the highway around 9:15 a.m. near the summit at Mile Post 6. One person had to be care flighted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NHP did not say what direction of travel the driver was going.

Crews had the area cleared by 12:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.