Teen killed in apartment complex shooting

Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 16, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Reno apartment complex. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a planned meeting between the victim and suspects. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No information has been released about the suspects. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Protesters gather in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Protestors crash groundbreaking ceremony at UNR

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric...
US regulators investigate GM’s Cruise division over incidents involving pedestrians in roadways
Pacific Gas and Electric CEO Patti Poppe looks down while being interviewed during a tour of...
PG&E’s plan to bury power lines and prevent wildfires faces opposition because of high rates
Honoring the life of a young homicide victim
Former President Donald Trump stands before speaking at a campaign event Saturday, July 8,...
Republicans in Nevada are split in dueling contest over 2024 presidential nomination
Honoring the life of a young homicide victim by helping others
Honoring the life of a young homicide victim by helping others