Teen killed in apartment complex shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Reno apartment complex. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a planned meeting between the victim and suspects. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No information has been released about the suspects. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

