Some female frogs play dead to avoid mating with males, study finds

Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Researchers say some female frogs may fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male advances.

According to a study published in the Royal Society, researchers found that some female European common frogs employ a few different tactics to avoid mating, including rotating their bodies and engaging in tonic immobility - or death feigning.

The female frogs essentially fake their own death to dodge mating for survival purposes, the study shared.

During mating events, several males cling to the female, who then cannot get rid of the unwanted males, which can lead to their death.

“It seems that females of explosive breeding frogs have no means to reject the unwanted males,” researchers said. Therefore, the females turn to such tactics.

The behaviors were significantly associated with smaller female body size, and smaller females were more successful in escaping.

“Our observations show that females in explosive breeding frogs may not be as passive and helpless as previously thought,” researchers said.

Tonic immobility as a tactic to avoid mating or male harassment has been observed in a handful of species, according to the study.

