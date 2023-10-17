Sign-ups underway for the Dirty Wookie Run, an annual Halloween costume 5K and 10K races

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pre-empt all that Halloween candy you’re going to eat by taking part in Reno Races annual Halloween weekend event, the Dirty Wookie Run.

Sam Baugh, race director, and Naomi Gentle, assistant race director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage everyone, even the non-runners, to join them for the Dirty Wookie Run.

There are two days to race. The 5K takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 and starts and finishes at the Brewer’s Cabinet Production Facility. Meanwhile, the 10K takes place Sunday, Oct. 29 where runners take off from Wingfield Park in downtown Reno through Idlewild Park and finishes at Brewer’s Cabinet Production Facility.

Runners also have the choice to participate in the Dirty Wookie Challenge by running both the 5K and 10K races. Running the challenge gets you a Dirty Wookie Challenge beanie, two finisher medals ( unique 5K medal & unique 10K medal) and two beers provided by the Brewers Cabinet.

When you come out for this fun event, dress up as your favorite Star Wars character or just wear a costume of any family-friendly kind. Non-costume wearers are still welcome.

Registration includes:

  • Finisher Medal
  • Complimentary Beer
  • Timed Event
  • Professional Photos
  • Race Shirt (For purchase only...not included)
  • Dirty Wookie Beanie (5K/10K challenge runners only)
  • Transportation to the starting line (10K only)

*The 10K course is a point to point race...runners will start 6.2 miles away from the finish. There is NO parking at the starting area. The 10K runners can either take the shuttle (purchase required), get a ride or jog to the start line.*

To learn more and to register for the Dirty Wookie Run, click here. You can also see what others Reno Races are coming up online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

