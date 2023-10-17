Secret Witness offers reward for any porch pirates caught ahead of holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering rewards for the arrest and prosecution of any suspects who may be caught stealing packages from porches in northern Nevada as the holiday season approaches.

They remind people to be vigilant regarding packages they may have delivered to their door.

Anyone with information about people who engage in porch piracy are asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.