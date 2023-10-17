Reno man arrested on 1 charge of reckless driving causing death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving causing a death.

37-year-old Kurtis Zomparelli was arrested by the Sparks Police Department.

The Sparks Police Department say that on Sept. 26, at around 6:38 a.m., they, the Sparks Fire Department, and REMSA responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 900 block of Victorian Avenue. Life-saving measures were attempted, but 35-year-old Robert Ortiz was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Zomparelli was driving fast, following closely behind the motorcycle prior to the crash.

Ortiz failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and struck a curb, causing the motorcycle and Ortiz to become airborne.

