NCET gets ready to host 8th Annual State of Digital Marketing Panel Discussion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business owners and public relations professionals will want to mark their calendars for the 8th Annual State of Digital Marketing Panel Discussion.

Sarah Johns, CEO and president of NCET, stopped by Morning Break to share the importance of staying up to date on the latest marketing trends in today’s digital world.

The panel discussion takes place Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Tamarack Casino. Networking opportunities last from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and then lunch and the panel discussion takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This panel discussion includes agency representatives, boutique marketing firms, in house marketing experts, as well as customers who will outline what their requests were of the firms with which they’re contracted. The panel is moderated by Edward Estipona, and is brought to you with support from The Abbi Agency and Noble Studios.

For a full list of panelists and their credentials, as well as for a link to register, click here. You can also stay updated on all NCET events by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

