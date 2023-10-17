National Teen Driver Safety Week: Double R Driving School provides tips for safe driving

Double R Driving School informs parents on how to prepare teen drivers.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National Teen Driver Safety Week is a chance to raise awareness of the importance of preparing teen drivers for the roads. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, particularly for ages 15 to 20, where car crashes makeup one-third of deaths within this age group.

Here in Nevada, there is no “click it or ticket” law, so drivers are not required by law to buckle up. Rick Mazzoni, the owner of Double R Driving School, is urging Legislation to prioritize the safety of safety of drivers. “Pass that seatbelt rule, number one. that should be enforced. That should be enforced nationwide,” said Mazzoni. “It’s called a secondary offense. So you can actually just drive down the street but no seatbelt. If a policeman sees you with no seatbelt, they can actually pull you over for going one mile over, and then give you a secondary ticket.” Studies have proven that wearing a seatbelt will reduce the risk of death by 60 percent.

Parents play a major role in preparing their teens for the roads. There are many distractions and some are out of your control like the whether, road conditions or who has the right of way. Mazzoni advises parents to teach good decision-making, enforce the laws, and enroll their teen in in-person courses. “Alcohol. Obviously, we have dispensaries now, even though they’re not legal for teens, but they have a way of getting it,” said Mazzoni, as he listed out major concerns. “Also the distraction with the phones. A lot of kids like to when they get their license, they think that the other kids can just go with them right away when they have a six-month probation period before any kid can be in their car, or if they turn 18.”

Double R offers a variety of training courses that assist teen drivers and parents of how to ensure safe driving habits. For more information about the courses, click here.

