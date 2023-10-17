KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin goes all out with creamy shrimp lemon pasta

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There were lots of things to celebrate on this Tuesday’s episode of KOLO Cooks! KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko just had a birthday over the weekend and she also announced that she and her husband, Sam, are expecting their first child! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes decided to go all out for this dish combining Sam’s favorite food (shrimp) with Katey’s favorite food (pasta) for an all new creamy shrimp lemon fettuccine recipe.

Ingredients:

One lemon

White wine

Heavy cream

Shrimp (peeled and deveined)

garlic (minced)

Shallot (chopped)

Baby tomatoes (halved)

Thyme

Basil (chiffonade)

Bowties (or other noodle of your choice)

Mama Ray’s Sea Food Blend

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Cook pasta and set aside. Take 4 cloves of garlic and cut into slivers. Chop shallots and thyme. In a hot pan, add olive oil and cook garlic and shallot until garlic is brown. Add tomatoes, then wine. Reduce by half. Add thyme, shrimp, lemon and Mama Ray’s. Bring back to oil. Add a small amount of cream. Toss in cooked noodles and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on a plate and add little lemon zest and basil.

