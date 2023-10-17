Honoring the life of a young homicide victim by helping others

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2015 a Reno girl was the victim of brutal homicide. Now, her family, with the help of a local non-profit are keeping her legacy alive by helping others.

Markisha Hibbler was murdered in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2015. Just weeks before her 18th birthday. Eight years later, her mother, Tinker Davis, still remembers everything about her daughter.

“She was very outgoing, very outspoken, loved to help people, was always helping people, loved her family, loved school,” says Davis listed.

When asked what she misses most about her daughter she naturally says everything. But it’s her pranks that make her smile.

“Every morning before I left out the door she’d open up her door and say “Bye Turd, I love you.” That was her thing every morning,” Davis says fondly.

Hibbler, was a first-generation college student. Eager to get a jump start on her life she graduated high school early to work towards her nursing degree at UNR. Nursing was something that her mother says, was always in her blood.

“She took care of me when I had my health issues. She helped take care of her grandmother,” said Davis.

After Markisha’s passing Mike Marty was the lead homicide detective assigned to her case. The case was originally classified as an accident. Marty’s diligence revealed the true cause of death and led to the capture and arrest of Markisha’s killer. It was during his investigation that he became close with Hibbler’s family.

The Retired Investigators Guild (RIG) is a non profit created by Marty which consists of a team former major case investigators who donate their time to law enforcement agencies. Marty says that their mission is to restore America’s faith in law enforcement and provide tireless efforts of going for criminals in pursuit of justice for violent crimes.

“Our organization is comprised of the very best of the best retired and former homicide, cold case, and major crimes investigators from throughout the United States and Canada. We volunteer our time and specialized skills to help law enforcement agencies whose investigative resources have been hollowed out by the Defund movement,” Marty said.

Marty adds that his non profit offers hope and in this case the job wasn’t done after the case was solved. The Retired Investigators Guild and the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), jointly announced the creation of a perpetual scholarship, in Markisha Hibbler’s name. Starting in the fall of 2024, aspiring criminal justice majors have the chance to receive $25 thousand to put towards getting their degrees. In order for them to qualify for the scholarship, they too have to be a first generation student the same way Hibbler was. One student per year will be lucky recipient and Marty says RIG will follow them throughout their college careers.

But Marty didnt stop there. He hosted a ceremony in honor of Markisha and presented her mother with a posthumous degree in Markisha’s name.

“I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” said Davis.

Donations for the RIG’s work can be made by visiting the Retired Investigators Guild - Pledge page. Donations help fund the RIG’s programs. Donations will go directly to funding this endeavor.

