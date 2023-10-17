Gracious Plenty Cookies
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new local business is selling homemade cookies, just like grandma makes.
Gracious Plenty gets its name from a southern phrase to welcome people cheerfully and with hospitality and food. For owner Tammy Vance, baking is a passion that has turned into a business. She loves to sell her cookies for fundraisers or they make perfect gifts for the holidays.
To order, email Tammy at GraciousPlentyCo@gmail.com
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.