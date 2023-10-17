Father on the run after 12-year-old son’s decomposing body found, police say

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Police are searching for a Wisconsin father who is facing charges related to his 12-year-old son’s death from starvation.

Romuan Moye, a father of four, is facing three counts of child neglect and one count of failure to report the death of a child. According to a criminal complaint, his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson, was starved to death.

The boy’s decomposing body was found last Tuesday inside the family’s Milwaukee home.

Three of Moye’s kids lived with him, according to the complaint, but for the past two weeks, two of them were with their mother, leaving Jacarie alone with his father.

Family members say they tried to see and talk with Moye, but during this period, he appeared to be agitated and nervous. They say he would also stop people from visiting Jacarie.

Moye’s 21-year-old son called and texted him, but his father did not answer. Last Tuesday, he went to check on his father and brother out of concern. Moye would not answer the door, so the man entered the home.

That’s when he found Jacarie’s body under a blanket on the living room floor. The body was described as being in an advanced decomposition state.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jacarie’s body was extremely malnourished and emaciated. The medical examiner also noted several fractures to the boy’s arm and ribs.

The complaint notes that Moye was known for being a “harsh punisher.”

Neighbors are coming to terms with the shocking reality that a boy they knew lost his life just steps away from their front doors. They say when they saw Jacarie before his death, they were concerned about the way he looked.

“He had jogging pants on, a hoodie on, but his jogging pants were kind of swaying at his ankles. You could tell he was super, super thin,” one neighbor said.

Police say Moye may face more charges. If convicted, he could face up to 82 years in prison.

