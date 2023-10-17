Crews free horse stuck in cattle guard near Gerlach

The horse got stuck in a cattle guard in Gerlach but was eventually freed
The horse got stuck in a cattle guard in Gerlach but was eventually freed(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gerlach over the weekend to free a horse that had gotten stuck in a cattle guard.

The deputies arrived on scene to find the animal had gotten its hooves stuck in the guard.

The horse was freed after a joint effort between Pyramid Lake Fire and volunteers from the Nevada nonprofit Technical Large Animal Rescue Crew.

The horse went along its way after crews freed it.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Protesters gather in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Protestors crash groundbreaking ceremony at UNR

Latest News

Gracious Plenty
Gracious Plenty Cookies
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Gracious Plenty
Gracious Plenty Cookies
Kurtis Zomparelli
Reno man arrested on 1 charge of reckless driving causing death