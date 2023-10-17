Crews free horse stuck in cattle guard near Gerlach

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gerlach over the weekend to free a horse that had gotten stuck in a cattle guard.

The deputies arrived on scene to find the animal had gotten its hooves stuck in the guard.

The horse was freed after a joint effort between Pyramid Lake Fire and volunteers from the Nevada nonprofit Technical Large Animal Rescue Crew.

The horse went along its way after crews freed it.

