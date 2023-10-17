2 killed in Fallon crash on Monday

The crash resulted in the deaths of two people
The crash resulted in the deaths of two people(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were killed in a Monday crash in Fallon that involved a semi tractor and a passenger car.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the corner of Casey and McLean Roads. Initial callers told police the passenger car had come to rest in the canal and was still occupied. Bystanders tried to rescue the occupants.

The incident was responded to by the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada State Police, Fallon Police Department, Fallon/Churchill Fire Department and Banner Medics.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash
Protesters gather in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Protestors crash groundbreaking ceremony at UNR

Latest News

KOLO News Now at 3
TREE HUNTER JOINS 3 p.m. NEWSCAST
Double R Driving School informs parents on how to prepare teen drivers.
National Teen Driver Safety Week: Double R Driving School provides tips for safe driving
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric...
US regulators investigate GM’s Cruise division over incidents involving pedestrians in roadways