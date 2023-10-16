Traffic delays expected on Geiger Grade starting Tuesday

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures are set to go into effect starting Tuesday on Geiger Grade for roadside drainage repairs.

The closures will also take place on State Route 342.

Short sections of both State Routes will be reduced to one lane from directly above the Virginia Foothills to the U.S. 50 intersection near Moundhouse from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Nov. 17.

No lane closures will take place through downtown Virginia City or within residential areas at the base of Geiger Grade. Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be removing rocks and debris from roadside drains.

Most delays will be short, being at most 30 minutes, according to NDOT.

