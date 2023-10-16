Tahoe Expedition Academy to host annual gear market for outdoor recreation supplies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) is gearing up to help families snag the outdoor sports gear they need/want without breaking the bank.

Courtenay Wallpe, TEA’s director of development and event organizer, and Anne Sullivan, fieldwork coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to the TEA Gear Market.

The outdoor recreation sale takes place Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the school’s Truckee campus (9765 Schaffer Mill Road, Truckee, Calif.).

Proceeds from the Gear Market help the school purchase gear and supplies for its own students, particularly those that may need financial assistance. New this year, TEA will split proceeds with local non-profit organization, Sierra Community House. Additionally, any items that are not sold at the end of the day will be donated to local organizations.

There will be a wide variety of gear and equipment available at “garage sale” prices – from kids skis at less than $100, to $25 helmets and $50 tents. Bargain hunters can also expect to find everything from camping gear, bicycles and other sporting goods, to hiking gear and outerwear, like jackets, snow pants, gloves and boots. There will also be lots of family fun with live music and a visit from the Now We Taco’N Taqueria food truck.

The school will begin accepting donations during school hours (8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at collection bins on TEA Campus until Thursday, Oct. 19. If the public has any used gear they would like to donate, they can also contact Wallpe directly at cwallpe@tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.

To learn more about Tahoe Expedition Academy, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

