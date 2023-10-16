Prescription drug take back day being held in Washoe County

FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An event for local residents to take back their prescription drugs is being held in Washoe County this Saturday.

The event is part of a partnership between Join Together Northern Nevada, local law enforcement, the DEA, and local community partners.

Residents are invited to bring their expired or unused medications.

It will happen on Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:

Reno:

· Raley’s - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno

· Raley’s – 1630 Robb Drive, Reno

· Reno Elks Lodge – 597 Kumle Lane, Reno

· Smith’s – 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno

· Smith’s – 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

Sparks

· Smith’s – 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks

· Elk’s Lodge 517 South Rock Blvd. Sparks

Spanish Springs

· Reno Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop- 7655 Pyramid Way, Sparks

