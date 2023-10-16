Nevada Youth Empowerment Project hosts inaugural Halloween Ball fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the first ever Halloween Ball for the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project (NYEP). It’s an adult costume event featuring Halloween-themed foods and drinks, live entertainment, a costume contest, fall décor, raffles, tarot readings, custom poetry and fortunes, ghost tales, fill your own swag bag and more.

Marilyn D. York, a local attorney and NYEP Board President, along with falconer, Corey Dalton, and Xena, a Eurasian eagle owl, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details of this fun, 21+ event. Xena, the owl, will be one of the main attractions at the Halloween Ball.

The event takes place Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-10 p.m. at The Virgil (301 Vassar Street, Reno). Tickets cost $150 and can be bought online.

The event is open to the public, but it is not for children. All proceeds will go directly to the NYEP to support its mission of giving homeless young women (ages 18-24) in the Reno area a chance to reroute their lives through a structured program that provides: housing and basic needs, life skills training, opportunities to practice new life skills as well as the support and love of a family.

To learn more about the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

