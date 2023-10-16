Mother in custody for allegedly killing her son, father gives his reaction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What happened at The Motel 8 on E. Fourth St. on Friday has left one father in the last place any parent wants to be.

Suleiman Alsubaihi lives in Modesto, California, and over the weekend found out the news that his nine year old son had been killed, and the boy’s mother, 37 year old Ansonia Laws was in custody facing open murder charges.

Alsubaihi gave his reaction to the news to ABC10 in Sacramento.

“I learned all the details about how she killed him,” he described. “No sense at all. She was saying she was trying to protect him. Not going to CPS or foster care or anything like that.”

According to Reno Police it was Laws who called 911 to report her son being unresponsive. The police report has a transcription of a conversation captured on a police body camera inside Motel 8 when a police officer was attempting life saving measures. The officer pressed Laws in order to find out what happened so he can get him medical help. Her response was “I choked him.”

The police report would later detail how the strangulation was done with the cord of hair clippers.

A later conversation with police reveals that Laws says she suffers from Aspergers syndrome, and claims to have been choked herself when she was young.

Alsubaihi says he had been attempting to overcome legal hurdles to gain custody of his 9-year-old autistic son, but to this point had been unable to do so.

“This is the 3rd time I’d come to get my son from Reno,” he said. “But this time I won’t have him”

Laws is facing open murder, which means a determination will be made about if this becomes first degree murder, second degree murder, or manslaughter.

