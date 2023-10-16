Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains memory loss problems due to repeated head injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. shares how repeated head injuries can cause memory loss like in an Alzheimer’s diagnosis but is not always related to the disease.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.