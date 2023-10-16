Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains memory loss problems due to repeated head injuries

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. shares how repeated head injuries can cause memory loss like in an Alzheimer’s diagnosis but is not always related to the disease.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
Police investigate a stabbing at Wells Avenue and Cheney Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 8, 2023.
Fight in Wells Avenue store ends with stabbing
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash

Latest News

Tahoe Expedition Academy Gear Market
Tahoe Expedition Academy to host annual gear market for outdoor recreation supplies
NYEP Halloween Ball
Nevada Youth Empowerment Project hosts inaugural Halloween Ball fundraiser
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Prescription drug take back day being held in Washoe County
KOLO 8 News Now's Karlie Drew visits Spa Atlantis to see what services are best for the...
Spa Atlantis offering fall facials and other luxury services