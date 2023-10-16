Man arrested on charges of being a non-compliant sex offender

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on charges of being a non-compliant sex offender.

The WCSO says that on Oct. 9, convicted sex offender Josh Powell-Simpson was arrested in Reno while police were on an unrelated call in the area of Mill Street and Lake Street.

Powell-Simpson was recognized by officers as possibly being a wanted subject, and it was confirmed he was wanted by Nevada State Police Parole and Probation. Police say he also had a warrant out of Reno for petty larceny.

He was taken to the Washoe County Jail and charged with being a sex offender who failed to register. While he was in prison, he was further charged with battery by prisoner. He is being held on a bond of $50,000 on that charge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.